Wheelchair racer Mangliwan completes come-from-behind win in 4th Asian Para Games

HANGZHOU – Wheelchair racer Jerrold Pete Mangliwan came charging down the last 30 meters, slipping past erstwhile Japanese frontrunner Ueyonabaru Hirota to complete a thrilling come-from-behind win in the men’s 400-meter T52 finals of the 4th Asian Para Games athletic meet here Friday, Oct. 27.
In a race witnessed by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, commissioner Walter Torres and Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo , the Tokyo Paralympian delivered the country’s fourth gold medal here, and its first in athletics in the continental sportsfest.
“Ang sabi ni coach (Joel Deriada) lumabas ka lang ng malakas at magtiwala ka sa endurance mo. Kung ano yung linabas mo sa 100 meters, tiwala ka lang at nagbunga po,” said an elated Mangliwan of the winning strategy that also gave him the silver medal in the men’s 100-meter T52 race three days ago. headtopics.com
“Four times ako nag- Asian Para Games ngayon lang ako nag-medal ng ganito dito kaya binuhos ko na ang lahat.” Gawilan was hopeful that because of his success here, “this will be the start that para athletes will be just equally recognized as their able-bodied counterparts. Sana ito na yung umpisa na ang pagtingin ng pantay-pantay sa lahat ng sektor.”
After a fruitful outing in the standard event, Filipino para chessers resumed their medal hunt and were in the thick of the fight for gold in three categories of the rapid event – both the men’s and women’s PI (Physically Impaired) and B2-B3 Men’s divisions, respectively. headtopics.com
Jasper Rom was in solo second spot with three points in the category after defeating Mongolia’s Sundui Sonom while Darry Bernardo, who bagged six gold in the Cambodia ASEAN Para Games, was a close second in the men’s B2-B3 class with 3.5 points after beating Gangolli Kishan.
