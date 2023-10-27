LIST: 6 Pinoy horror podcasts to listen to this Halloween

BYSpotify spooked Filipinos with the launch of"Narinig Mo Ba," a collection of amazing horror podcast episodes on Oct. 23 at Palacio de Memoria in Parañaque City. These podcasters used the power of audio to elevate the scare factor this spooky season.

The event provided an opportunity for the renowned Filipino filmmaker Erik Matti and Phil Disini, Spotify's podcast partner manager, to share their recommended horror stories. So put on your headphones, as we've compiled a list of Pinoy horror podcasts on Spotify to kickstart your spine-chilling audio journey.“So, in a horror podcast I keep on listening to 'Scary Horror Stories with Dr. Roselyn.' Kasi ang ganda ng boses eh (Because the voice is so beautiful),” Erik Matti shares. This podcast features professional storytelling productions and tells bone-chilling horror stories.Erik and Phil mentioned that they both listen to"Kuwentong Takipsilim.

Erik shared that his favorite horror podcast is"Tagalog Crime Stories." “Hindi ko alam sino ‘yan eh, sana nga nandiyan siya kasi gusto ko nga siya makilala. Gustong gusto ko ‘yong podcast kasi ang scary (I don't know who that is, but I hope they're there at the Spotify event because I really want to meet them. I really love the podcast because it's so scary). headtopics.com

