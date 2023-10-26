LIST: Spooky attractions to visit this Halloween season

No better time to get scared with your friendsWith Halloween approaching, many of us are gearing up to purchase the most outrageous and spine-chilling costumes, watch a plethora of terrifying movies, and go trick-or-treating to satisfy our supernatural cravings. Round up your gang because in this article we list down haunted attractions with engaging thrilling activities that you can try.

Nightmares Manila is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4pm to 12mn. You can buy tickets by visiting the place or making a reservation on their website at nightmaresmanila.com.Dr. A. Santos Ave. (Sucat) Cor. Rainbow Drive, Goodwill 2 Subdivision., Brgy. BF Homes, Parañaque City, Metro Manila.The first live escape game in the Philippines, Mystery Manila offers a range of mystery games that lets you hone your problem-solving skills and creativity.

At Century City Mall, Mystery Manila is open from 1 p.m to 9:30 p.m on weekdays, 10 a.m to 10:30 p.m on Saturdays, and 10 a.m to 9:30 p.m on Sundays. At Eastwood City, it is open from 1 p.m to 10:30 p.m on weekdays, and 10 a.m to 10:30 p.m on holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.Mystery Manila operates in two locations, namely Century City Mall in Makati City and Eastwood City in Quezon City. Each branch offers a distinct collection of escape rooms, providing a plethora of enigmatic adventures for you to embark on. Tickets can be purchased on their website at mysterymanila.com. headtopics.com

Breakout Philippines Shangri-La Plaza is located at 5/F East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. For more info, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

The local horror house operates from 7:00 p.m. to 12mn. The regular ticket costs 100 pesos per person, while the VIP ticket costs 130 pesos per person and includes a printed picture from the photo booth. This spooky attraction will run until Nov. 5, 2023.Elemento: The House of Chainsaw is located at Le Marché de Capihan 2023 nestled at Capihan, San Rafael, Bulacan (in front of Capijana Village). headtopics.com

