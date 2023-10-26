Mga sundalong Pinoy na sumabak sa Korean war, kinilala

Watch more News on iWantTFC SOUTH KOREA - Muling binigyang pugay sa taunang seremonya ang mga Pilipinong sundalong sumabak sa Korean war noong dekada singkwenta.

“Among these prominent men are also hundreds of unsung heroes, with no roads nor ships named after them. Nevertheless, each of them had been immensely instrumental in the goal to preserve the peace on the Korean Peninsula,” sabi ni Commission on Filipinos Overseas o CFO Sec. Romulo Arugay.

Higit pitong libong sundalong Pinoy ang sumabak sa Korean war kung saan higit apat na raan ang nagbuwis ng buhay. “Masaya ako na ilang taon na ang nakalipas hindi parin nakakalimutan ng mga koreano ang pasasalamat nila sa mga pilipino para makalaya sa north koreano nakatungo parin sila sa pasasalamat sa mga pilipino,” sabi naman ni Edwin Sobrepena isa ring OFW mula sa Paju City. headtopics.com

“The shared sacrifices of freedom-loving Koreans, Filipinos and other national are particularly remembered during the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement which we are commemorating this year.

Miss Supranational Andrea Aguilera masaya sa pagtanggap ng mga PinoyNasa Pilipinas ngayon ang reigning Miss Supranational mula Ecuador, na masaya sa mainit na pagtanggap ng mga Pinoy. Read more ⮕

DFA sinisikap na mapayagang makalabas ng Gaza ang mga PinoyAyon sa DFA, sinisikap nilang makalabas ng Gaza ang mga Pilipino kasama ang kanilang mga pamilya. Read more ⮕

Mga pelikulang Pinoy tampok sa 28th Busan Int’l FilmfestPelikulang gawang Pinoy bumida sa 28th Busan International Film Festival Read more ⮕

Mga atletang Pinoy na nanalo ng medalya sa Asian Games ginawaran ng parangalGinawaran ng parangal at cash incentives ang mga atletang Pinoy na nanalo ng medalya sa 2023 Asian Games. Read more ⮕

Mga natenggang balikbayan box, ipinamahagi sa mga pamilya ng OFWsNagbayad ang mga OFW sa mga overseas forwarder para sa shipping ng kanilang balikbayan box pero ang local deconsolidators ay hindi nabayaran. Read more ⮕

Pilipinas nagpakitang gilas sa Harmony Cup tournamentPinoy ragbi players, nagpakitang gilas sa rebranded Harmony 9s competition Read more ⮕