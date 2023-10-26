Spooky movies to enjoy with the kids

Being brave doesn’t mean you aren’t scared. Being brave means you are scared, really scared, badly scared, and you do the right thing anyway. — Neil Gaiman,On Halloween night, anything and everything horror-related rules our screens. Think ghosts, werewolves, vampires, and so on wreaking havoc on the spooky holiday. For older audiences, the usual go-to flicks would be either the hack-and-slash murder spree by a crazed lunatic or monsters feasting upon unsuspecting victims.

BEWARE THE BUTTON EYES Presenting a world that seems too good to be true, the Other Mother tempts unsuspecting children into entering her realm so she can later feast on their soulsCoraline Jones is an adventurous little girl who tries to find ways to keep herself busy and entertained after her family moves to a new home. In this new place, she finds herself entering a portal to another world presenting itself as the livelier version of her world.

A LITERARY CLASSIC Jack Black plays a fictionalized version of famed children's horror author R.L. Stine's masterful work in the 2015novels have long remained a childhood staple for kids getting into the horror genre. So what happens when all the ghouls and monsters from such classics manage to escape the pages they are held in to wreak havoc in the real world? In thisfilm, Jack Black shines as the fictionalized version of R.L.

On her 118th birthday, Mavis shares her dreams of seeing the world for what it is, leading Dracula to worry about how the humans might treat her. He successfully persuades Mavis to stay behind until 21-year-old Jonathan stumbles upon the hotel. Shenanigans ensue as Dracula tries to disguise Jonathan as a monster and keep Mavis from learning more about the human world to keep her safe.

WELCOME, GREAT PUMPKIN Charlie Brown's best friend Linus believes that on Halloween night, the Great Pumpkin will show up to give kids presentsCharles Schulz's classic comic strip comes to life in this animated Halloween special. Here we follow Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang celebrating the spooky holiday.

