Distribution of social pension for seniors in Western Visayas almost complete

Gretchen Taleon, DSWD-6 focal person for the social pension program, said more than P1 billion has been released to indigent senior citizens.These indigent senior citizens receive annual cash aid of P6,000 or P500 per month. It is distributed twice a year.
The DSWD-6 has distributed 100 percent of the social pension to senior citizens in Bacolod City and the provinces of Aklan, Antique, and Guimaras. Distribution of aid in Iloilo is 93 percent complete. The province with 42 towns and the component city of Passi has the highest number of indigent senior citizens with 152,748.
Eighty-seven percent of recipients have received aid in Capiz; 84 percent in Negros Occidental, and 65 percent in Iloilo City. The DSWD-6 is working closely with local government units (LGUs) to distribute the remaining cash aid to elderly beneficiaries. headtopics.com