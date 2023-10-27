DOT Sec. Frasco receives Good Tourism Governance Award

Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco received the SKAL Tourism Award for Good Tourism Governance at the 31st SKAL International Tourism Awards, coinciding with the 42nd founding anniversary of the SKAL International-Makati Chapter.
"I would like to thank SKAL International-Makati for this very generous award that you've given to the Department of Tourism. It fuels our inspiration, and strengthens our commitment to the tourism industry, an industry which provides millions of livelihood to our fellow Filipinos," she said.
Sec. Frasco was among the recipients for the evening, alongside notable figures such as First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, honored as the Patroness of Philippine Arts and Culture; Manny Pangilinan for his contribution to Sports Tourism; Elizabeth Sy recognized in the MICE Category; and a Posthumous Award bestowed upon Robert Lim Joseph, Jr. headtopics.com
Secretary Frasco was accompanied at the SKAL International event by her husband, House Deputy Speaker Duke Frasco, and other DOT representatives, including Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao. SKAL International Makati is a professional organization that is part of the SKAL International network, uniting over 12,000 tourism industry professionals across 76 countries through its clubs. One of the organization's hallmark events is the SKAL International Tourism Awards, an annual recognition that celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry.
