LIST: Fun and spooky destinations for kids this Halloween season

BYAs parents, we want our kids to have a blast during Halloween. Besides getting them spooky costumes and going trick-or-treating, we can also treat them to some musical fun and let them participate in awesome costume contests.

To make this Halloween extra special, we've rounded up the biggest malls and hotels where your whole family, including your furry friend, can have a funtastic time.Elevate your kids' Halloween celebration at The Podium's Halloween Space Adventure on Oct. 29. To join the event, simply present a single receipt worth 6,000 pesos dated Oct. 13 to 29 from any shop or restaurant at The Podium. Submit the receipt to the concierge located on the ground level.

Each outer space event card is valid for one child and two companions. With the event card, each can enjoy exciting space-themed activities, a pop-up experience, and a space show at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.If your kiddos love musical treats, bring them to Cultural Center of the Philippines' Tricks and Musical treats: A PPO family concert. This annual Halloween concert aims to introduce young children to orchestral music in a fun and engaging way. headtopics.com

For every two adults dining at the Halloween lunch buffet, two complimentary tickets are given for their children to join the Kiddie Costume Soirée in the afternoon, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The afternoon activity includes games, cookie decorating, costume parade, giveaways, and a 5-minute self-portrait shoot for each child at the A Studios booth. Event-only tickets for the Kiddie Costume Soirée are also available at 599 pesos per child.

Pet dogs are invited to the Doggie Costume Paw-ty at the Lobby Lounge veranda from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the paw-ty are sold at 1,500 pesos each, including food and drinks from the A La Bark and Lobby Lounge menus. To know more about the event, call +63 282 562 020 or visit their Facebook page.Join SM's Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest and win exciting prizes for your kids' spooky outfits. To join, register online and scan the QR code. headtopics.com

