GCash, Metrobank mihatag og award sa outstanding Filipinos

Subay sa adbokasiya niini sa pagpalambo sa nation-building pinaagi sa financial technology, ang GCash, numero uno nga finance super app, naghatag pasidungog sa awardees sa bag-o lang nga Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos.Ang awardees nakadawat og GCash credits isip timaan sa pagpasalamat sa ilang talagsaong serbisyo ngadto sa publiko, dili matarug nga gugma, ug epekto sa komunidad.

I believe that GCash, the Metrobank Foundation, and our awardees share a common goal, which is to improve the lives of our fellow Filipinos every day,” matod ni GCash president and chief executive officer Martha Sazon.“You are role models for all of us, in a country that is hungry for true service. We celebrate you today as outstanding Filipinos, whose contributions have uplifted other Filipinos’ lives. You have all gone beyond performing your duties to helping build our nation in your own ways.

Tell it to SunStar: On Chinese aggression vs PCG and AFPSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: Allow ICC investigators to enter the countrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

How a mother’s ‘failure’ turned sleep into a revolutionSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ back to celebrate 35th anniversarySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

City, barangay officials tagged in Navotas vote buying actSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Quibranza: Not all tequila comes in shotsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕