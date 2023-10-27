Quibranza: Not all tequila comes in shots

Ah, tequila—the shot of choice for those in their early-to-mid 20s, offering a new perspective on the use of salt and lemon beyond their presence in ceviche or alongside fish and chips.Personally, my knowledge of the drinking world is quite limited. While I do enjoy cold beers with pizza — a habit I picked up from playing gigs at Handuraw Pizza — I’ve recently tried to cut back on carbs and calories, following my doctor’s advice.

What makes Volcan tequila particularly fascinating is its production process. As the name implies, the brand claims that when a nearby volcano erupted over 200,000 years ago near the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, it enriched the region’s soil, leading to the cultivation of the finest Blue Agave plants in the world. These plants serve as the primary ingredient in tequila, and they can take up to seven years to mature before they are harvested, explaining the premium prices of this tequila.

