Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ back to celebrate 35th anniversary

TIM Burton’s remastered “Beetlejuice” is back exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas on October 25, the iconic film that pushed the boundaries of film genres at the time it was released in March 1998.

There is also a Broadway musical based on the film, and the film’s re-release is ahead of its long-awaited sequel set to open in 2024 starring the original cast, with Tim Burton returning to direct. The sequel also welcomes new additions to the cast such as Jenna Ortega (from Netflix’s “Wednesday”), Willem Dafoe and Monica Belluci.

