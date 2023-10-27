How a mother’s ‘failure’ turned sleep into a revolution

“When I gave birth to her, my entire world turned upside down. That’s for all the good and all the bad.”This was what Joan Villaflores-Cheng said, sitting in her pristine living room, in the suburbs of Cebu City, recounting the most difficult part of her motherhood.Joan is a perfectionist, a corporate girlie who worked in international corporations before deciding to become a full-time mom. She valued excellence and motherhood was another venture in which she was determined to excel.

Charlotte’s cries never went unheard or unattended and because of that, Joan believes this strengthened her child’s feeling of safety enough to enter the dreamland naturally and happy.Ever since, Joan has stuck through gentle sleep training believing firmly that parents must respect the baby’s development.Sharing knowledgeFinding a deeper interest in sleep training, Joan took certification courses as a pediatric sleep coach from the United Kingdom (UK).

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Pacquiao naghuwat lang og desisyonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Moalboal women’s volleyball team kampyonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Microsoft reports higher profits, revenue powered by cloud computing, AI investmentsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Nuggets mimakmak sa LakersSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Utzurrum: PAL reopens more routes from CebuSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

USAid, More Power join forces for cutting-edge WOAMSSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕