City, barangay officials tagged in Navotas vote buying act

OFFICIALS from the city government and barangay are being linked to the alleged vote buying activity caught in Navotas City earlier this week, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec). In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they received information that there could be officials from both the city and barangay government that are involved in the prohibited activity.

On Wednesday, Navotas City Election Officer Gregorio Bonifacio reported an alleged vote buying act that was caught at the Mega Sardines Warehouse located on M. Naval Street in Barangay San Jose, Navotas City. The report said that Maribel Eugenio Policarpio, from Prosperidad St., Tugatog, Malabon City, was caught in the act of distributing envelopes with money worth P300 to P500 inside to some 200 registered voters of Malabon.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Pacquiao naghuwat lang og desisyonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Moalboal women’s volleyball team kampyonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Microsoft reports higher profits, revenue powered by cloud computing, AI investmentsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Nuggets mimakmak sa LakersSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Utzurrum: PAL reopens more routes from CebuSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

USAid, More Power join forces for cutting-edge WOAMSSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕