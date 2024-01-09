Controversial Essay Speculating on Taylor Swift's Sexuality Sparks Backlash

A lengthy essay speculating over superstar Taylor Swift's sexuality has triggered anger online, with some social media users calling for its retraction. The 5,000-word guest column published in the paper's opinion pages suggests the wildly popular singer is sending veiled signals to her fans that she is queer, despite identifying publicly as straight. Neither The Times nor Swift's representatives immediately responded to an AFP request for comment over the piece or the backlash.

Speaking anonymously to CNN, a person in Swift's camp called the column 'invasive, untrue, and inappropriate.' The essay by Anna Marks, an editor for the NYT's Opinion section, strings together a list of times Swift has seemingly suggested she is quee





