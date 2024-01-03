Blogger's Claim of Tampakan Project Exporting to China is False

Blogger Sass Sasot's claim that Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI), developer of the controversial Tampakan project, has started exporting to China is false. Defense Secretary Gilberto 'Gibo' Teodoro Jr. has not earned billions from the project. Teodoro served as Chairman of the Board of SMI and led the company in achieving milestones for the project.





