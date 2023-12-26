Remembering Johnny Midnight and Christmas

TOWARD the end of the decade of the 1960s, I was at the helm of ABS-CBN's newest program. 'Radyo Patrol' on DZAQ was the country's first 24-hour, all-talk, all-news radio station. One of our popular anchors was Johnny Joseph, aka 'Johnny Midnight.' He became famous for his late-hour call to the first President Marcos when the Ruby Towers in Binondo collapsed in 1969 after a strong earthquake.

Later, his audience grew even bigger as he asked them to put a glass of water in front of their radios while uttering gibberish in a 'toning' or healing session.I am reminded of the late Johnny Midnight during Christmas. I had a talk with him after I received calls from listeners who disagreed with Johnny's assertion that December 25 was not the day Jesus Christ was born. He made a credible case. In the end, I assured him that I was not trying to censure him. I was concerned that he was 'spoiling' the most anticipated holiday associated with peace and goodwill.It's also one of the occasions that children look forward to because of one thing: Christmas gift





