University President and Chairman Resign Following Controversial Response

University president Liz Magill and chairman Scott Bok of the board of trustees of the University of Pennsylvania resigned due to the outrage spawned by the former's qualified response in a House hearing to the question of whether threatening to kill Jews violates the university's code of conduct on bullying and harassment. As a reaction to these, CNN commentator Van Jones made an on-point remark.

To paraphrase Jones, higher education has an obligation to ensure the physical safety of students, but it is not their duty to make students intellectually safe. In fact, the raison d'etre of universities and colleges should be to provide a ground to destabilize and disturb the minds of students, even with offensive or disagreeable speech. It has been said that it is in disturbing the minds that people are taught. Free speech is the core of academic freedom





