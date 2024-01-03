Senatorial Candidates Face Career-Altering Choice: Team BBM or Team DDS

Senatorial candidates would have to make a potentially career-altering choice: Team BBM or Team DDS? It's going to be wild. The previous year could be summed up, from the perspective of a political junkie, as the year President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disengaged from the controversial policies of his predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte. Whether by accident or design, the disengagement led to the alliance.

It also sets the stage for a dramatic clash between Marcos and Duterte forces in the 2025 mid-year elections. President Marcos Jr. anchored his election on a nostalgic yearning for a make-believe land of peace and shared prosperity, and the perception of being Duterte’s anointed one. His critics painted him as a dictator’s spoiled son bent on rehabilitating his father’s disgraced image while continuing Duterte’s controversial policies. A year and six months after his election, President Marcos Jr





