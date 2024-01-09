Biden condemns white supremacy in emotional speech at Charleston church

US President Joe Biden delivered an emotional campaign speech at the site of a racist massacre in Charleston, South Carolina. He condemned white supremacy and linked efforts by former president Donald Trump to overturn the last election to the history of racism in the US. Biden also met with survivors of the shooting.





