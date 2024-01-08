A SINGsational Journey: A Captivating Musical Production

SACRED Heart School Hijas de Jesus in cooperation with SHS-HDJ Parent’s Association holds a musical production, “A SINGsational Journey'. This show is a breathtaking musical production that brings together the enchanting and timeless melodies of the songs of different musicals. This show is a captivating journey through the heartwarming and show-stopping tunes that have graced some of the most iconic stages and animated films in entertainment history.

Audiences can expect a dazzling showcase featuring a medley of show tunes and classics, expertly woven together to create a seamless, enchanting narrative. From the grandeur of Broadway’s theatrical masterpieces to the magic of fairytale animated adventures, this production is a harmonious fusion of two worlds, leaving spectators spellbound and transported to the realms of imagination. This project was conceptualized during one of the meetings of the Parent’s Association. They noted the need for an extracurricular activity for the students especially after being locked down at home during the pandemi





