Senators denounce Cha-cha 'bribers'

Senators Imee Marcos and Jinggoy Estrada denounce the reported attempt by some Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents to bribe local government leaders into signing a petition to amend the Constitution. The tradition of kissing or touching the venerated image of the Black Nazarene before it is brought back to the Quiapo church in the Traslacion, or procession, was interrupted for three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.





US Senators Call for Scrutiny of Fertilizer Industry ConcentrationAn upcoming bill from US senators calls for the US Department of Agriculture to examine concentration within the fertilizer industry and any possible 'anticompetitive impacts.' American farmers have questioned the availability and cost swings of crop nutrients, most recently after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year wreaked havoc on world supply chains and sent prices to record highs.

Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.Longtime artist Max Santiago faces complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. The police framed the burning of his effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts, but the complaints were dismissed by a prosecutor.

Marcos says maritime tensions ‘most complex’ global challengePresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. describes the situation in the South China Sea as the most complex geopolitical challenge in the world and emphasizes the need for new solutions and strong alliances.

President Marcos Signs P5.768-Trillion National Budget for 2024President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, which is 9.5% higher than this year's budget. The budget aims to fight poverty, combat illiteracy, produce food, end hunger, protect homes, secure borders, treat the sick, keep people healthy, create jobs, and fund livelihoods.

Marcos ratings up but Duterte's fallAn independent survey showed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval and trust ratings improved, while Vice President Sara Duterte's approval rating declined.

President Marcos Appoints Directors for Maharlika Investment CorporationPresident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed four business executives as directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC). The newly appointed directors are Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes. Tan has extensive experience in banks and financial institutions, having worked for Citibank, AIG PhilAm Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corporation. She also served in various roles at the Asian Development Bank and held positions in SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. and Maybank Inc.

