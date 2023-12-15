US Senators Call for Scrutiny of Fertilizer Industry Concentration

After cracking down on concentration in the meat industry, US senators now want the government to scrutinize the power of fertilizer companies. An upcoming bill calls for the US Department of Agriculture to examine concentration within the fertilizer industry and any possible 'anticompetitive impacts.

' American farmers have questioned the availability and cost swings of crop nutrients, most recently after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year wreaked havoc on world supply chains and sent prices to record highs. The push for a sweeping study of the fertilizer market would follow intense scrutiny of US meatpackers as well as the Biden administration stepping up its oversight of competition within the seed industry





