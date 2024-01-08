Senator seeks inquiry into blackouts in Western Visayas

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed a resolution seeking an “extensive” inquiry into the recent blackouts in Western Visayas that plunged Panay and Guimaras into darkness for days, and reports that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) failed to take action to prevent the system-wide power shutdown. In the House, Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos also filed a resolution also to investigate the abrupt and massive blackout in Western Visayas.

In Senate Resolution No. 890, Hontiveros said that a “deeper and more extensive’ investigation is needed to address all factors behind the Panay blackout last Jan. 2, which disrupted the daily lives of people in five provinces, caused substantial financial losses for businesses, and impeded the operation of government offices, schools, and hospital





