Con-Con Experience: Committees and More

I MUST confess I was 'starstruck' in the beginning while in the company of my Con-Con colleagues — former presidents, senators, congressmen, justices, ambassadors, topnotch professionals, business leaders and celebrities I only saw and read about in newspapers. Gradually, I eased to the environment and became on first-name basis with everyone except the former presidents and the very senior or elderly delegates.I settled down to the task that I alone sought and determined to do.

With the Manila Hotel office room assignment with Occidental Mindoro's Ding Quintos (I became Ding T) set in order, we embarked on the choice of committees for membership, about which we were notified would also be by lottery. Guided by the thought of not competing along prime topics like executive or legislative power, citizenship, natural resources, etc., I smoothly got my preferred youth (where I was sponsor), national territory and education committees. My membership in the committee on general provisions was an add-on but turned out very informative and fortuitou





