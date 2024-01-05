Alden Richards opens up about his dreams and career journey

At a glance Alden thought the rumors related to AlDub would finally disappear when Maine and Cong. Arjo Atayde got married. "Unfortunately, it's still there."First, Kapuso star Alden Richards wanted to become a pilot, Then a chef. "Kung anu-ano na lang talaga. Parang wala talagang pangarap sa buhay," sai Alden in an interview with Toni Gonzaga-Soriano on"Toni Talks" recently. "I have this thing of living out my parents' dreams," said Alden on why he wanted to become a pilot.
"Dream talaga ng tatay ko 'yun." Alden mentioned that his late mother was the reason behind his decision to pursue a career in show business. "She loves watching telenovelas on GMA Network. Lahat ng telenovela ni Thalia. Marimar, Rosalinda. Maria Del Barrio," Alden also said.The Kapuso actor also recalled auditioning for Pinoy Big Brother in 2010. He also tried Starstruck. But he was never lucky in both reality programs."Hindi talaga tayo pinalad." But it was in Eat Bulaga where he finally achieved stardom. Alden and Maine Mendoza collectively became AlDub in the noontime show's phenomenal KalyeSerye serie
