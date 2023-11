Bangladesh’s main opposition leader was detained by authorities on Sunday morning, a day after a giant protest against the prime minister, his party said.

“Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been picked up by officers of the law enforcing agency,” the Bangladesh Nationalist Party said in a statement. Alamgir’s daughter confirmed his detention to AFP.

