Taylor Swift logs new Spotify record with '1989 TV'

American singer Taylor Swift logged a new record on the online streaming app Spotify with the rerecording of her album "1989."

In an Instagram post, Spotify said that Swift held the new record on October 27, 2023 of being the most-streamed artist in a single day while "1989 Taylor's Version" is the most streamed album in a single day for the current year.

"She’s done it again ... On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far," the platform said. headtopics.com

The "Taylor's Version" route aims to get Swift to own the rights to her first six albums after some issues. So far, she has released the re-recorded version of "Fearless" and "Red," both in 2021, and "Speak Now" in July.Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including three Album of the Year awards for "Fearless," "1989," and "Folklore".

