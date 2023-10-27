Las Piñas scholars get Eras Tour treat from Rep. Camille Villar

The young adults who attended the event were given Taylor Swift Eras Tour shirts. Prizes were also given to the Best Dressed attendees, while gift packs and Samsung tablets were raffled to the youth scholars.

Rep. Camille launched the Las Piñas Youth Scholarship program when she first joined the House of Representatives in 2019. During the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, she donated tablets and e-learning kits to the beneficiaries to allow them to participate in the distance learning mode of their respective learning institutes.

Aimed at helping less fortunate but deserving teen learners to attend school, the scholarship program has already benefited more than 3,500 individuals as of June 2023.

