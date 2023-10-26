Medical tourism road show ng Pinas sa AU, tagumpay

Watch more News on iWantTFC AUSTRALIA - Sa pagtatapos ng Medical Tourism Road Show ng Department of Tourism o DOT sa Australia inimbitahan ang delegasyon sa isang simpleng salu-salo kasama ang piling miyembro ng Filipino community sa Sydney.

“Just promoting Health, Wellness, and Aesthetics, because you know we have a lot of doctors, we have a lot of spa, hotels, and resorts with spa properties. So we’d like to promote all of these tours that involve health and tourism,” pahayag ni Philippine Department of Tourism Tourism Attache Director Purificacion “Pura” Molintas.

Hindi kumpleto ang pagtitipon ng walang kantahan at sayawan. Sumama sa pag-send off si Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega. Hinihikayat din ng Department of Tourism ang mga kababayang nanirahan sa ibang bansa tulad ng Australia na maging ambassador sa pagpromote ng tourism destinations ng Pilipinas. headtopics.com

“We have what you called the Bisita, Be My Guest Program and this is going to qualify all Filipinos who are residing here or wherever they are residing whether in different countries just like Australia. If you are a Filipino or a dual citizen you can register at https:bbmg@philippines.travel,” sabi ni Director Purificacion “Pura” Molintas.

Ang rehistradong Filipino sponsor at ang invitee na foreigner ng Bisita, Be My Guest Program ay magkakaroon ng raffle ticket at pagkakataon na manalo ng mga espesyal na papremyo tulad ng travel packages sa mga pangunahing tourist destinations sa Pilipinas. headtopics.com

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

Asian Hospital and Medical Center boosts community programs, partnerships, employee engagementThe month of October 2023 has seen Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) engaging in various activities to not only to strengthen its ties with the community but also with its employees and other institutions. Read more ⮕

St. Luke’s Medical Center launches its Stroke Service as a Center of ExcellenceWhile women tend to live longer, their chances of getting a stroke are much higher than men. The main risk factor for stroke is high blood pressure or hypertension. Reports indicate that two in five women have high blood pressure or are taking medicine to control their blood pressure. Read more ⮕

One-third of 'action fund' for overseas Filipinos in distress spentThe action fund is meant for legal, medical or humanitarian assistance. Read more ⮕

UN 'deeply disappointed' by Australia Indigenous rights rejectionGENEVA, Switzerland– The United Nations human rights chief on Tuesday said he was 'deeply disappointed' that Australians had roundly rejected greater rights for Indigenous citizens in a referendum. Read more ⮕

World View with Marites Vitug: Forging PH-Australia strategic partnershipRappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Australian ambassador Hae Kyong Yu on forging the Philippine-Australian relations Read more ⮕

Drogang nakabalot sa election leaflets nakuha sa nasawing lalakiNagulat ang mga tauhan ng isang ospital sa Las Piñas nang may matagpuang droga sa gamit ng isang namatay na lalaki. Read more ⮕