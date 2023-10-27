Goin’ Places all over again with Chef Ludwig’s Tamarind

IT’S been a while, I know. Since I resigned as editor-in-chief in 2018, I stopped my food article to let the young ones I left behind have free reign on what they want in the content. But food remains a major activity, it’s a waste if I can’t push these places and experiences as I have been doing for almost three decades — From “Places to Go” to “Goin’ Places” — long before food blogging became the thing.So, I’m back writing about my food trips starting with “Tamarind by LSD”.

Soshal na busog!!! Sometimes it’s good to do some climbing. Nyahahahaha!A rundown of what we had…Two types of canapes as starters. Yummy, promise. But there was just too much to remember amid the wine and food, the details of what’s in there were all gone by the time I woke up the following day, and only the memory of the experience remains.Then the lobster, squash, papaya. I never imagined that atchara and white grapes can playfully tickle your palate.

