Netflix drops official trailer for Filipino-produced series ‘Replacing Chef Chico’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ELLA AND RAYMOND. Alessandra de Rossi and Piolo Pascual in the official trailer for 'Replacing Chef Chico.' MANILA, Philippines – Check this out, foodies and chefs-in-training! Netflix released the official trailer for the Filipino-produced seriesStarring Sam Milby, Alessandra de Rossi, and Piolo Pascual, the series is set against the backdrop of Hain, a promising fine-dining restaurant that personalizes its menus to reflect the unique experiences of its diners.

That is, until Raymond, a newly hired consultant, suddenly tasks Ella the sous chef to head Hain to keep it from closing down. Ella’s arrival at the helm is not immediately well-received by the other cooks in the kitchen, but she is determined to show that her capabilities can make things work. headtopics.com

When things finally start to look up for the restaurant and its team, Chef Chico makes a surprise return, and he is less than happy. The series also appears to reflect the struggles of a woman attempting to build her career in a male-dominated industry.

“Bakit lahat ng desisyon ko kailangang kuwestiyunin? Dahil ba babae ako kaya walang nakikinig sa ‘kin?”(Why do all of my decisions have to be questioned? Is it because I’m a woman that nobody wants to listen to me?) was created by filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone, director Dan Villegas, and assistant director Joi Bayan. It was produced for Netflix in association with CS Studios and Project8. headtopics.com

“I think it’s perfect for the Christmas season because, at its core, it’s about love, friendship, and acceptance. Each episode tells a story of family, friendship, and love, all celebrated over food,” Jadaone shared.

Marcos promises increased support for Filipino athletesPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. celebrated the wins of Filipino athletes at an event on Wednesday, promising them the government and private sector would do all in addressing their concerns. Read more ⮕

More Filipino workers in Austria seen as PH inks dealAn agreement that will facilitate the deployment of professional and skilled Filipino workers to Austria was signed Wednesday. Read more ⮕

SmarTrade, ATFX empower Filipino traders with cutting-edge learning sessionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israelis appeal for rescue of Hamas hostages, including FilipinoIsraelis are appealing to their government to implement measures to rescue the hostages of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which include a Filipino. Read more ⮕

Rocky Fellers, Joe Bataan, Fanny, Dakila: Filipino Americans, music trailblazersFor decades The Rocky Fellers and other pioneering Filipino American artists from the '60s to the '70s were like shadows on the brightly-lit stage of popular music. But that has changed. Read more ⮕

Vancouver program offers free legal services, resources to Filipino caregiversA non-profit group in Vancouver launches an initiative which offers free legal services and resources to Filipino caregivers. Read more ⮕