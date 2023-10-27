PH’s Nicole Borromeo places 4th at Miss International 2023

was named the third runner-up at the conclusion of the 61st Miss International pageant, held at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, with Miss VenezuelaRubio, a 24-year-old graduate with a degree in Journalism, won Venezuela its ninth Miss International crown. She was born in Caracas and currently works with the Comparte Por Una Vida Colombia foundation, which promotes various programs to support immigrant women on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

Borromeo was asked the fifth question: ‘The Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs by the United Nations have targets that are set to be achieved by 2030. What have you done so far in terms of SDG initiatives?’

“As a 22-year-old Cebuana,” she answered, “Someone who has experienced the wrath of natural disasters, home is everything. I’ve worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity under the SDG goal number 11, sustainable cities and communities. It is through this volunteer work that I could see in the faces of the children how much they wanted to help, how much they wanted to be a part of the future. headtopics.com

“Because when it comes to sustainability, we must keep in mind that it’s not only for the next generation, but to include them in the process,” she carried on. Named continental queens were Miss International Africa: Ghana, Miss International America: USA, Miss International Asia Pacific: Macau, and Miss International Europe: United Kingdom. Special awards were Best in National Costume: Angola, Best in Evening Gown: Indonesia, Miss Fitness: Zimbabwe, and Miss Photogenic: New Zealand.

