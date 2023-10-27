Northern Mindanao sees massive police, military deployment ahead of elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A combined force of more than 10,000 policemen and soldiers has been deployed, starting Thursday, October 27, to help ensure peace and order in 2,002 barangays in Northern Mindanao for the October 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Major Francisco Garello, spokesperson of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said the military alone has deployed 4,000 soldiers to help the police secure the elections in the region on Monday. Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 4th ID commander, assured that the soldiers and policemen were capable of protecting all candidates and voters in Northern Mindanao. headtopics.com

Northern Mindanao, or Region X, is composed of five provinces, namely Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, and Camiguin, and the two highly urbanized centers, Cagayan de Oro and Iligan cities.

The PNP said they are closely monitoring the elections of 176 barangays in Region X, which they have tagged as “areas of concern” in their latest monitoring of possible election violence that may break out on or before Monday. headtopics.com

She said they are closely watching more than 80 candidates who are at risk of becoming victims of election violence.

