Pangasinan governor appeals for peaceful BSKE

Guico aired the call in a press conference on Thursday, October 26, announcing the arrest of the suspects in the murder of a candidate for barangay chairman in Aguilar, this province, almost a week ago on Sunday, October 22.

“Let us not resort to crime and violence. Hindi po worth it at hindi po tama ang ganito (It is not worth it and it is not right),” he said. Guico said he reiterated his call for peace and unity in the elections to local chief executives in the province.

“Ako ay nalungkot sa nangyari (I am saddened by the incident). I was calling for a peaceful election even when I met with all mayors, sa ating flag-raising ceremony hiniling ko po ay peaceful election (in our flag-raising ceremony, I wished for a peaceful elections),” Guico added. headtopics.com

