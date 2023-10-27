Skygo Christmas promo launched

Christmas just got brighter for those who dream of owning a motorcycle, thanks to Skygo’s exciting promo, “P5,000 Mo, Sagot Ko!”

For many Filipinos, the dream of owning a motorcycle often feels out of reach due to limited budget. Skygo understands this and is here to make your motorcycle dreams come true by offering an amazing chance to make owning a motorcycle easier.

With a minimum downpayment of only P3,000 for any of its motorcycle units, Skygo will add P5,000 on top, reducing the monthly cost. It’s not just a promotion, it’s a game changer. Owning a motorcycle is more affordable than ever! headtopics.com

The best part is you get to choose from Skygo’s brand-new motorcycle models under their three categories: Business, Scooter, and Specialty. Business Motorcycles: Commonly seen among various provinces, they serve as tricycles or transporting farm goods. Skygo offers the King and Wizard models under this category.

Scooter Motorcycles: Perfect for urban areas, these scooters are known for their modern features and easy maneuverability. Skygo’s popular scooter units include KPV 150 and Blink.Specialty Motorcycles: This category caters to diverse preferences. If you love off-road adventures, the Stallion model is your go-to-choice. For classic motorcycle enthusiasts, the Earl and Boss models exude timeless charm. Additionally, there’s the Moped, a city favorite, often used as motorcycle taxis. headtopics.com

With this range of selection, there is definitely a Skygo motorcycle that suits your interest and personality. The choice is yours! But the excitement doesn’t stop there—this promo is available nationwide, bringing the joy of riding to all Filipinos!

