Colgate, the leading oral health brand in the Philippines, continues to empower the nation with the confidence to smile through its Bright Smiles Bright Futures (BSBF) program, a global initiative dedicated to protecting children’s oral health. More than 1,300 children from Sorsogon province took part in the BSBF community program in September.
