World Bread Day

’ in support of all bakeries, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), restaurants and others where they supply consistent high-quality flour. Every year on Oct.

16, the world celebrates the event to honor all kinds of bread in different countries. A dietary staple in people’s lives for centuries, bread plays a much more significant role in the lives of those who bake bread as their primary source of livelihood.

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Aboitiz Power: World Sustainability DayDefining the News Read more ⮕

AboitizPower marks World Sustainability Day with a call for actionAP proves World Sustainability Day isn't just a single celebration, but a long-term initiative Read more ⮕

‘World’s leading’: Philippines up for 4 major World Travel awardsThe Philippines is vying for four major awards at the World Travel Awards this year. Read more ⮕

Veterans have lots of stories to tellDefining the News Read more ⮕

Early detection, timely diagnosis still best cancer cure, say expertsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Useless dialogue with BeijingDefining the News Read more ⮕