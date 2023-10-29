Rema returns and enters new era with his 'Ravage' EP

'Ravage' sees Rema connect with his inner flame and rage, releasing a sigh of relief and an outburst of energy.

'Ravage' sees Rema connect with his inner flame and rage, releasing a sigh of relief and an outburst of energy. The new music is not fueled by negativity but by his drive, passion, and destiny. Opening the EP, 'Trouble Maker' was born from facing constant and consistent criticism throughout his career. Any title placed on him by fans or critics comes under scrutiny, so he will sit comfortably, without any labels, dubbing himself"the troublemaker.

Since that day, he's remained laser-focused on his goals, which have come at the expense of having no time for himself and his loved ones, which unravels on 'Don't Leave.' ‘Red Potion’ closes the EP with an enchanting spell between two potential lovers playing the game with one another, but knowing when you play with fire, you may get burnt. headtopics.com

At the top of the artwork is a brain with a glowing pineal gland, demonstrating his awakening and activation of his third eye, and also present is the spinal cord, a sign of resurrection. A touch of green floral can be seen around the edge to reflect growth, but no artwork would be complete without the Teddy Bear, which has become synonymous with Rema, a nod to his childhood and where this all began.

Rema has become a record-breaking machine. In the past year, he has become the first African artist to hit a billion streams on a song on Spotify. He won the first VMA in the best Afrobeats category, and he is now the longest-charting African artist in Billboard Top 100, as well receiving an entry in the Guinness Book Of World Records for being the first artist to hit No.1 in the MENA charts. headtopics.com

