Bacolod clears illegal structures in public cemetery

PERSONNEL from the City Legal Office Enforcement Team clear illegal structures inside the Burgos Public Cemetery in Bacolod City on Tuesday, October 24. (Photo courtesy of Llanee Zil Menardo)

The CLO deployed the enforcement team to implement the order. Six structures were demolished on the first day of the operation at the Burgos Public Cemetery on Tuesday, October 24. Rey Demisana, CLO enforcement team leader, said that some of these structures were put up in mausoleums with illegal electrical connections.

These structures have existed for some time and others kept on returning after clearing operations, he added. Demisana said that consistency is needed to ensure that these informal settlers will not return to the cemetery.Demisana stressed that individuals are strictly prohibited to stay inside the cemetery, without a purpose, especially during night time.Demisana said the clearing operations are not related to the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days next week. headtopics.com

He said that he has yet to receive an order to clear illegal structures in other public cemeteries here.

GAB, Clarin patuloy na pinauunlad professional sports at amusementsNakipagdayalogo kamakailan si Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard Clarin kina Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer at Bacolod City Administrator Atty. Pacifico “Boyet” Maghari III kaugnay sa pagsusulong ng professional sports sa Province of Negros Occidental at Bacolod City. Read more ⮕

DOLE empowers 147 micro businesses in Victorias CitySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Bago City health, vet offices get new vehiclesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

3 Pinoy 'nasa Gaza City pa rin' sa gitna ng pambobomba ng Israel — DFATaliwas sa naunang ibinalita ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), hindi pa nakalalabas ng Gaza City, Palestine ang lahat ng mga Pilipino sa kabila ng ibinabang 'mandatory evacuation' ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas. Read more ⮕

Boy, 4, found in downtown Cebu City after being ‘kidnapped’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Three Filipinos remain in Gaza City amid Israel-Hamas warThe Philippine government earlier ordered the mandatory evacuation of 131 Filipinos in Gaza. Read more ⮕