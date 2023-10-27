3-way fight for Mabalacat City’s biggest barangay

MABALACAT CITY—Three individuals are vying for barangay captain in this city’s biggest commercial district Barangay Dau.The candidates include former Mayor Marino “Boking” Morales, incumbent Barangay Captain Derrick Dee, and businesswoman Maricel Rodriguez.Morales served as Mabalacat City mayor for 21 years. It was during his term when Mabalacat was converted into a city.He ran for vice mayor during the 2018 elections but lost to incumbent Vice Mayor Geld Aquino.

He ran for mayor during the 2022 mid-term elections but lost to incumbent Mayor Crisostomo Garbo.Meanwhile, Dee is the son of the late businessman Anthony Dee who ran for mayor several times but lost to Morales.Lastly, Rodriguez is a neophyte in politics. Some of her programs include women empowerment and sports.Barangay Dau is Mabalacat City’s biggest village and biggest income earner. It is where the Mabalacat City Bus Terminal is located and many big establishments.

