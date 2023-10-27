35 families in Naga City evacuated for fear of landslide

A TOTAL of 35 families or 128 individuals from 32 households in Purok Riverside, Barangay Cantao-an, City of Naga, Cebu were evacuated after the soil slope in the area sustained cracks. The City of Naga Government was advised by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 to temporarily evacuate the people due to the possibility of a landslide that might endanger their lives.The MGB 7 made the recommendation after assessing the area together with City of Naga Police Station Chief Lt. Col.

26, 2023.They foud during their survey that, in the event of a landslide, rocks would bury the locals as well as a portion of the Metro Cebu Expressway, which is under construction. Generale claimed he first spotted the mountain slope breaking at the end of September, but it wasn’t until this month of October that it grew bigger.For this reason, they requested help from the MGB 7.The affected residents are temporarily housed at the Cantao-an Elementary School.

Mall Voting for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

‘South bus terminal must be transferred’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Kawasan Falls to reopen todaySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tomas on why CH wants to raise taxesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Trump is fined $10,000 over a comment he made outside court in his New York civil fraud trialSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Negros Occidental to ‘proceed with caution’ in reviving hog industrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕