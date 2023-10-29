NCAA: JRU outlasts Arellano for back-to-back wins

Jonathan Medina had 16 points and eight rebounds in just 20 minutes as the Heavy Bombers improved to 8-4 in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament. Patrick Ramos had 15 points and Ry dela Rosa scored 12 -- including two clutch three-pointers in the final two minutes that allowed the Heavy Bombers to hold onto their lead. Squandered in the loss was a 19-point outing from Jade Talampas.
The Chiefs fell to 2-9 in the season, as they failed to build on their upset of the San Beda Red Lions in their previous assignment.
Philippines Headlines
