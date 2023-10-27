Friends in the Lord

Jesus offered this friendship to his disciples, tax collectors, prostitutes, lawyers, foreigners, and anyone who was willing to accept itFather Timothy Radcliffe, Dominican friar and former Master of the Order of Preachers, started his 3rd meditation titled “Friendship” delivered on the occasion of the General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops that began last 4 October with a reflection on the meaning of friendship and how it can be used to bring unity to a divided world.

However, throughout the New Testament, we observe divisions, conflicts, and excommunication among the disciples. Reflecting on the sources of division, such as conflicting hopes and diverse visions of the Church as a spiritual home, Radcliffe urged his listeners to “recognize that these tensions need not tear us apart.

“The Lord leads us from the confinement of the sheepfold to the wide-open pastures of our faith, eventually leading us from the locked room of doubt to the boundless vastness of God” he said. According to Radcliffe, “the message of the gospel goes beyond transmitting information; it is an act of friendship. This involves loving those we preach to and embodying a spirit of friendship with people from various backgrounds and beliefs, even those we may disagree with.” headtopics.com

Touching on the Instrumentum Laboris, he said the document acknowledges the loneliness experienced by many priests and emphasizes the need for care, friendship, and support. Ultimately, our world craves authentic friendships, yet he warned that destructive trends like populism and extreme individualism often hinder meaningful connections.

In these times between the first and second coming of Christ, we must become the face of Christ for each other, recognizing the invisible and offering our genuine presence to others.

