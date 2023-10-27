Bumper to bumper

This traffic jam has been an inscrutable signature of the circumferential Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) connecting the cities of Caloocan and Paranaque, and has been a perennial enigma for local authorities over time.

Somehow, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, in a bid to beat the expected monstrous traffic mess when people flock to the provinces for the traditional observance of All Saints Day or Undas—and back to the big city after the holiday—will allow passenger buses to pass through EDSA from 10 pm. to 5 a.m. starting yesterday (Friday) until Nov. 6.

Read more:

MlaStandard »

'CIA with BA’ receives a Best Talk Show nod at 45th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA)Defining the News Read more ⮕

Boob love here to stay: How Avon’s fun run promoted breast cancer awarenessDefining the News Read more ⮕

Join adiClub’s Adizero Challenge for chance to win race kits to international marathons in 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Fashion Conference setting global standards for emerging designersDefining the News Read more ⮕

Unveiling a new era of health, wellness, and beautyDefining the News Read more ⮕

Virgin Labfest’s writing fellowship program expands to the regionsDefining the News Read more ⮕