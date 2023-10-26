Tinubu: PDP, Labour Party, INEC lawyers react to Supreme Court judgement

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed the separate appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for lacking in merit.A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed the separate appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for lacking in merit.

The Supreme Court panel led by Inyang Okoro, after dismissing all the eight issues raised in both appeals, affirmed Mr Tinubu as the duly elected Nigerian president. Briefly reacting to the judgement on the premises of the Supreme Court after the proceedings on Thursday, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one of the leading lawyers in PDP’s legal team, said in an apparent displeasure, “One word: Nigeria is a work in progress.”Also reacting, Kenneth Okonkwo, a counsel for the Labour Party, criticised the judgement which he said failed to “interrogate” the documents submitted as evidence.

He appreciated the Justices acknowledging the importance of uploading the results to the credibility of the election. He insisted that the failure to upload the results of the election onto IReV reduced the credibility of the election. headtopics.com

“I disagree respectfully on the judgement, even though the decision is binding. The Supreme Court has the authority to interpret the constitution as their prerogative as an arm of government. “The only paragraph that the Supreme Court has brought to the notice of the world is that, not uploading the results on IReV reduced the confidence of the people, ” he said.

A counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Muhammed Inuwa, welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court. He said the defence appellants’ lawyers failed to submit necessary documents crucial to their case within the time allowed by the law.Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. headtopics.com

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Ganduje, LP, PDP chairmen arrive Supreme Court for final judgmentThe National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure; and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, have arrived at the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

Atiku vs Tinubu: Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to admit PDP’s new evidenceThe Supreme Court on Thursday held that it lacked jurisdiction to admit fresh evidence in the appeal of the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal. Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Feb 25 Poll: PDP Faults Supreme Court Judgement, Says Apex Court Failed NigeriansThe opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Read more ⮕