BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the judgment of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by the PDP and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winners of the February 25, 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party said it is alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court in arriving at the verdict affirming Tinubu as the winner of the electoral contest. The opposition party stated that it a sad commentary for Nigeria’s democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law.

”Instead, it trashed the expectation of majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a temple of impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case,” the party said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba. headtopics.com

”Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities. ”The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment.

”This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.”BREAKING: Senate Confirms Musa Aliyu as ICPC Chairman headtopics.com

