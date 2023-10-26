UPDATED: Senate okays Aliyu as ICPC chairman

The Senate, on Thursday confirmed, the nomination of Musa Aliyu for appointment as chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin announced confirmation of Aliyu and the two members of the FJSC after they were cleared by a voice vote by senators at the plenary. During the screening, the ICPC chairman-designate told the senators that he is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) designate.

He explained that he obtained his secondary school leaving certificate in 1995 and proceeded to Bayero University, Kano to study Law in 1998.He said he graduated from Bayero University’s faculty of Law in 2003 and enrolled for his law school in 2004 before he started practicing as a lawyer. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Mrs Dantata and Mr Sulieman who appeared before the senate for confirmation as members of the federal judicial service also narrated their achievements in the private and public sectors.She told the senators that she obtained her Bachelor’s degree, Masters of Arts and PhD from Bayero University, Kano.

On his part, Mr Suleiman, the second member of the federal judicial service commission nominee said he hailed from Ifelodun Local Government area of Kwara State.He also said he enrolled into University of Lagos in 1981 where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree. headtopics.com

