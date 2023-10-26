BREAKING: Ex-president Buhari congratulates Tinubu, welcomes Supreme Court verdict

Buhari noted that the decision to dismiss the appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), by the Supreme Court, is a welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens of Nigeria.

A statement signed by ex-president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu noted that Buhari repeated what he said on the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed President Tinubu’s victory, that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.

“Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made.” The former president also expressed concern over low voting percentages all over the country, especially in urban areas, and said this should change, given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes October 26 For Judgement In Obi, Atiku, Tinubu CaseThe judgement date was confirmed by all parties involved. Read more ⮕

Breaking: Supreme Court delivers judgment on Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu tomorrowSupreme Court has fixed tomorrow for judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify President Tinubu's election Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court To Broadcast Verdict On Atiku, Obi's Cases Against Tinubu LiveThe Supreme Court of Nigeria will this Thursday morning deliver judgement on the appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against TinubuThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against Tinubu Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rejects Atiku’s Application to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕