BREAKING: Ex-president Buhari congratulates Tinubu, welcomes Supreme Court verdict

Buhari noted that the decision to dismiss the appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), by the Supreme Court, is a welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens of Nigeria.
A statement signed by ex-president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu noted that Buhari repeated what he said on the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed President Tinubu’s victory, that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.
“Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made.” The former president also expressed concern over low voting percentages all over the country, especially in urban areas, and said this should change, given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria. headtopics.com
