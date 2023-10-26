Presidential polls: PDP expresses disappointment over Supreme Court decision

The party said it was appalled by the judgment of the Court in the petition which it filed alongside the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winners of the polls as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Thursday. He said, “The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court which the PDP believes is against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.

“The PDP asserts that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. “Instead, it trashed the expectation of the majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case. headtopics.com

“Nigerians earnestly expected the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution in terms of qualification and minimum requirement for a winner to be declared in a Presidential election in Nigeria, especially with regards to the required statutory 25 per cent of votes in the FCT as well as issues of violation of electoral Rules and Guidelines, brazen manipulations and alterations of election results by the APC.

“Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities. “The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment.British TikToker jailed in Peru for smuggling cocaine headtopics.com

