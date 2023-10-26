Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Ganduje, LP, PDP chairmen arrive Supreme Court for final judgment

The Supreme Court will rule on the appeals of the presidential candidates of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and LP's Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku and Obi had filed the appeal after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed their petitions for failing to prove their allegations of electoral irregularities and malpractice. The apex court will deliver its final verdict on the appeals on Thursday. Ahead of the verdict, the party chairmen were seen exchanging pleasantries as they arrived at the sitting.

